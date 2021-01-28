Robert D. Johnson, 81, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Robert D. Johnson, age 81 of Heuvelton will be held privately due to COVID-19 on Friday (January 29, 2021) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Entombment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Calling hours will also be held privately for his family. Bob passed away at Crouse Hospital on Tuesday (January 26, 2021) following complications from surgery.
Surviving is his wife Shirley; five daughters Jeanne (Mike) Burnham of Auburn, Nancy (Raymond) Simmons of Constantia NY, Cindy Smutz & her husband Milt Snell of Potsdam, Patti (Mike) Hebert of Heuvelton, Linda (Butch) Wood of Heuvelton; step-children Greg (Ann) Sloan of Ogdensburg and Suzanne (Bryan) Noble of Canton; grandchildren Aaron & Matthew Burnham, Jon & Chris Simmons, Trey Smutz, Jay & Kellie Hebert and Samantha Mehaffy; step-grandchildren Alison & Bryan Noble and Sara & Jon Sloan; four great-grandchildren; many close friends and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
Bob was predeceased by four brothers Charles, Allen, Donald, & Ronald Johnson and three sisters Dorothy Johnson, Edna Pike and Alice Cougler.
He was born on September 25, 1939 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Sterling & Pearl (McCrea) Johnson. He attended Heuvelton Central School and was married to Iona Manfred on November 3, 1956. That marriage ended, and he later married Shirley Thompson on August 21, 1982.
Bob began his career on the St. Lawrence Seaway construction project and then farmed until 1995. He then became the grounds keeper for the Deerfield Inn Country Club for the next 16 years. He continued to assist area farmers for many years, and was considered a “Gentle Giant” by all those that knew him.
Bob was a past charter member of the Heuvelton Lions Club, a member of the Historical Antique Tractor Association and a former member of the Heuvelton Board of Education. He enjoyed entertaining people with his jokes and stories, watching tractor pulls, hosting barn dances, loving his dog Lizzy, spending time with his family and being a kind and giving person to all.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be sent to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 N. State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. The family is planning a “Celebration of Bob’s Life” at a later date. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
