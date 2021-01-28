Mass COVID vaccination site coming to Jefferson Community College

The plan outlines that, once vaccines become available, the clinics will run Thursdays and Saturdays and will be targeted to specific groups. Thursdays will be for those over 65 years of age and Saturdays will be for essential frontline workers, both in group 1b for vaccine distribution. Healthcare personnel and first responders in medical roles that make up priority group 1a will continue to be vaccinated in local healthcare facilities. Please see the state’s website for an outline of eligible groups.