Mass COVID vaccination site coming to Jefferson Community College

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College has been designated as a mass COVID vaccination site.
The announcement came late Thursday afternoon. Local officials have been pushing for this for weeks.
Officials said shots could be administered to eligible people as early as next week if a vaccine supply is available.
Once vaccines become available, the clinics will run Thursdays and Saturdays and will be targeted to specific groups.
Thursdays will be for people age 65 and older and Saturdays will be for essential frontline workers, both in group 1b for vaccine distribution.
Healthcare personnel and first responders in medical roles that make up priority group 1a will continue to be vaccinated in local healthcare facilities.
State Senator Patty Ritchie sent out a letter to the governor earlier in the week, emphasizing how difficult it is for Jefferson County residents to make the long drive to Potsdam’s state-run site, especially in unpredictable winter weather.
Ritchie says JCC has nursing students ready and willing to help administer the vaccines and this plan just makes sense or everyone.
“I think this is a win-win for everyone. We have vaccine that has not been administered, we have the opportunity to provide the vaccine locally, and we have the access at JCC with nursing students ready to step up,” said Ritchie (R. - 48th District).
Statewide, the north country is also showing the second lowest vaccine administration percentage at 71 percent.
Ritchie says providing this vaccination site will help increase that rate.
The following is a news release from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators:
With approval from the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH), Carthage Area Hospital, Jefferson Community College (JCC), Jefferson County Public Health Service (JCPH), North Country Family Health Center, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and the Volunteer Transportation Center will work collaboratively to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to groups 1a and 1b, once vaccine arrives in Jefferson County. The preparation and planning is complete and could be up and running as early as next week if supply is available.
The partners submitted a plan to the state to combine allotments of the vaccine and run a mass vaccination POD, or Point of Dispensing, at Jefferson Community College. The plan was approved and touted as a potential model other local areas may be able to use. JCC was chosen as a premier location because its large gymnasium allows for social distancing and provides space to vaccinate and observe hundreds of people. Volunteer Transportation Center will provide needed transportation services for those community members who cannot easily access the vaccination POD.
“I want to thank the people of Jefferson County for their patience as we take on the most significant undertaking in public health’s modern history,” said Director of Jefferson County Public Health, Ginger B. Hall. “We have a plan to vaccinate every eligible resident, but it will take time. Your turn will come. Please continue to wear your mask, keep 6 feet between you and others and wash your hands frequently.”
JCC President, Dr. Ty A. Stone, states “Jefferson Community College is inextricably linked to the community we serve, and we are grateful and excited to have our campus approved as a vaccination site. This important collaboration with our local agencies demonstrates our commitment to working together to beat this pandemic.”
The plan outlines that, once vaccines become available, the clinics will run Thursdays and Saturdays and will be targeted to specific groups. Thursdays will be for those over 65 years of age and Saturdays will be for essential frontline workers, both in group 1b for vaccine distribution. Healthcare personnel and first responders in medical roles that make up priority group 1a will continue to be vaccinated in local healthcare facilities. Please see the state’s website for an outline of eligible groups.
The COVID-19 vaccination POD will be able to flex up or down in our capacity depending on the weekly allocation from the state to each partner. The POD will also be able to accommodate and plan for timely 2nd doses since this is critical to the vaccination efficacy.
Healthcare personnel from all partnering agencies will work together to help operationalize the POD, ensuring that a large pool of staff is available including registered nurses, pharmacists, nursing students from JCC and others.
Once vaccine availability is secured, appointments will made online and a phone number will be provided to assist those who are not unable to make an appointment online. This information will be released once the vaccine is secured for Jefferson County.
Walk-ins will not be accepted; appointments must be made. Community members will need to provide proof of their eligibility status. As per NYS, this may include an employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status. If you are eligible due to age, you should bring a form of ID (like a Driver’s License or passport) that includes your date of birth.
Community members who are unsure of their vaccination eligibility status should visit this state-run website: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call the NYS COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
As vaccine becomes available, the partner agencies will update their websites and inform the media so the public is kept up to date. Please check these resources before contacting any partner agency.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.