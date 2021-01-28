State warns of email phishing scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you get an email asking you to verify your profile to avoid experiencing delays and future problems in renewing your license, the state says you should delete it.
New York’s Department of State and the Division of Consumer Protection issued a warning Thursday about an email phishing scheme.
Here’s a sample of the email some New Yorkers have received:
“Effective January 30,2021 Department Of State, Division Of Corporations, State Andrew M Cuomo, Governor, Rossana Rosado. Secretary Of State require that all legally conduct businesses in the state should verify their profile to avoid experiencing delay and future problems in renewing their license in 2021. Please click on Validate Profile below to login to your account and begin the profile validation process.”
According to the state, the messages link to a non-listed URL. Anyone who receives such an email should delete it right away, officials said.
Phishing emails are fraudulent messages scammers use to obtain data or sensitive personal information. That information can be used to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.
