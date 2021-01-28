Teen linked to soldier murder will face charges in New Jersey

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 16 year old male linked by police to the murder of a Fort Drum soldier will be sent to New Jersey to face murder and kidnapping charges.
The 16 year old was to be moved to New Jersey today (Thursday, January 28), but officials said the move was delayed because the teen was exposed to COVID and is in quarantine.
The 16 year old was detained in Jefferson County at first, and since has reportedly been in a juvenile detention center.
Byram Township police chief Kenneth Burke said he expects prosecutors will request the teen be charged as an adult.
The teen is one of two people charged in connection with the death of Fort Drum soldier Hayden Harris. The other is another Fort Drum soldier, Jamaal Mellish, 23.
Mellish is accused of meeting with Harris in mid-December to swap vehicles, but instead he kidnapped Harris. Police have said Mellish and the teen took Harris took a remote part of northern New Jersey, where Harris was shot and killed.
No motive has been made public.
Mellish is charged with first degree murder, first degree kidnapping and related charges. He reportedly remains in custody in New Jersey.
