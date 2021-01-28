Tri-county region reports 3 new COVID deaths, 129 new infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new COVID-19 deaths and another 129 positive cases were reported Thursday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced Thursday that 2 more people have died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to date to 50.
There were 54 new cases to report in Jefferson County Thursday. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,349 positive cases.
Twenty-six people are hospitalized; 487 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,172 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 3,764 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Thursday that another person has died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 66.
Officials announced 67 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 4,641.
Officials said 855 cases are active and 35 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 3,720 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 8 new cases Thursday.
The county has had a total of 1,471 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said Thursday that 18 people are hospitalized and 166 are in isolation.
Another 335 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 23 people have died from COVID, while 1,282 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.