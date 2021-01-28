Watertown firefighters donate jackets to kids as part of Operation Warm

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Firefighters typically keep people away from dangerous heat, but on Thursday, they’re keeping kids warm.
The Watertown Fire Department donated 144 jackets to the Watertown City School District as part of Operation Warm, which is an initiative by firefighter unions all across America to keep kids warm in the winter.
The jackets will go to kids of all ages in the district who are in need.
“We do a really good job, our teachers do a really good job, and even our parents asking for help and bridging that need in our community for our kids,” said Jill Lanphear, home shcool coordinator.
Lanphear says they’re going to start handing out coats on Monday.
