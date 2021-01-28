Wind chill advisory tonight & tomorrow morning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a chilly day and it will feel much colder overnight and Friday morning.
We could see a few stray flurries today. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low teens.
There’s a wind chill advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County from 7 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday.
A wind chill advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties starts at 10 p.m. Thursday and ends at noon on Friday.
Overnight lows will be in the single digits below zero, but with a wind it could feel as cold as 25 below in some areas.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 10.
It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be around 10 Saturday and in the upper teens on Sunday.
It will be partly sunny on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-20s all three days.
