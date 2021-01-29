Anna May Radway Denny, 93, of Adams Center

Born March 27, 1927 to Rett and Ethel Radway, Ann grew up in Crary Mills, NY on a farm with her loving parents and her “baby brother”, Rett Jr. She attended elementary school in a one-room school house and then went on to Canton High School. Following graduation, she attended college in Plattsburgh where she earned her nursing degree and began her lifelong vocation of caring for and serving others. She worked as an RN in New York City and at Mercy Hospital and Samaritan Hospital in Watertown in the emergency, maternity and surgery settings for many years until she took a job as a school nurse with the South Jefferson Central School district. She eventually went on to earn her teaching certification and provided health education, love and guidance to hundreds of students at South Jeff, happily teaching across the hall from her son Warren for many of those years. She retired in 1988.