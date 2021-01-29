Athlete of the Week: Sarah Kilburn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes in their varsity careers.
This week, we honor a swimmer from Watertown who has been exceptional both in the pool and in the classroom. Her aquatic talents earning her this week’s title.
Sarah Kilburn is a talented swimmer with an impressive varsity resume. She’s been a varsity performer since the 8th grade, a 3-year state qualifier, and in 2017 and 2019, she was part of the 200 freestyle relay team that qualified for states.
And in 2018 and 2019, she qualified for states in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events. She is also a 4-year sectional and intersectional qualifier, 4-year Frontier League All-Star, 3-year All-CNY Performer, and 2-time Section 3 champion.
In the classroom, Sarah is a member of the National Honor Society, on the President’s List at JCC, and is a Frontier League Scholar Athlete for 4 years.
Sarah is the total package.
Sarah is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 29, 2021.
You can hear from her and see her in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
