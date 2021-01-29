Black and White Art Exhibit

February 4 online (Source: SLC ARTS)
By Craig Thornton | January 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 12:20 PM

SLC Arts’ Black & White Exhibit: February 4th

Black and  white  isn’t  just  about  color  and  value.  It can also be a concept  artists can explore in their own way. On Thursday, February 4th at 7 p.m. SLC Arts will unveil the virtual Black & White exhibit, their first exhibit of 2021. In honor of the new year, and the number twenty-one in french, directly translated to ‘twenty and one,’ all SLC Arts exhibits will ask artists to highlight the relationship between two things.

Starting this year, SLC Arts’ exhibits will be juried shows, with the following fees: $10 for non-partners, $5 for basic creative partners, and free for enhanced creative partners. To learn more about their Creative Partnership Program, read more on their website. 

Register on SLC Arts’ website to join the virtual unveiling.

