Black and White Art Exhibit

SLC Arts’ Black & White Exhibit: February 4th
Black and white isn’t just about color and value. It can also be a concept artists can explore in their own way. On Thursday, February 4th at 7 p.m. SLC Arts will unveil the virtual Black & White exhibit, their first exhibit of 2021. In honor of the new year, and the number twenty-one in french, directly translated to ‘twenty and one,’ all SLC Arts exhibits will ask artists to highlight the relationship between two things.
Starting this year, SLC Arts’ exhibits will be juried shows, with the following fees: $10 for non-partners, $5 for basic creative partners, and free for enhanced creative partners. To learn more about their Creative Partnership Program, read more on their website.
Register on SLC Arts’ website to join the virtual unveiling.
