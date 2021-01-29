Black and White Art Exhibit

Black and white isn’t just about color and value. It can also be a concept artists can explore in their own way. On Thursday, February 4th at 7 p.m. SLC Arts will unveil the virtual Black & White exhibit, their first exhibit of 2021. In honor of the new year, and the number twenty-one in french, directly translated to ‘twenty and one,’ all SLC Arts exhibits will ask artists to highlight the relationship between two things.