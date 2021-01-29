Burning chemical still not identified at old Carthage mill

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Friday, 7 News got a closer look at the old Carthage mill where a chemical fire was brewing.
It has now been 10 days since the fire that prompted a shelter in place order for the twin villages.
The now-condemned building has caution tape around it to keep people out.
We asked village officials where things go from here. They say they’re waiting for more reports to come in before they comment.
We then asked the state Department of Conservation when it would have the answers as to what the burning chemical was. Officials said it still has not been identified.
In the meantime, village officials are working to keep people off of the island.
“The code department has issued an order to remedy, requiring them to prevent access to the vacant building. As of now they’ve sent over some construction crews to look at putting up a fence to prevent entry to the building,” said Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber.
The DEC says there are no known threats to the public or the environment at this time.
