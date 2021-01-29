Create your own boat show, expert says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s coming up on what would normally be boat show season, but with COVID-19, boaters might have to get creative.
Dave White from the New York Sea Grant says it’s not too early to start planning for the boating season.
He suggests that people make their own boat show by visiting marinas and dealers.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
You can learn more at nyseagrant.org/marina. You can also call 315-312-3042.
