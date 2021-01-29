Emily C. Green, 86, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A private memorial service for Emily C. Green age 86 of Lisbon, will be held at the First Congregational Church of Lisbon with Pastor Andrea Mericle and Rev. Walter Smith officiating. A public celebration of her life will be held this summer. Burial will be at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Emily passed away on Thursday (January 28, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are her children Bruce (Renee’) Green of Lisbon and Kathy (David) Paul of Schaghticoke, NY; grandchildren Courtney & Riley Green and Alyssa & Lauren Paul; a sister Marilyn Gurnett of Sun City, AZ; a niece she was very close with Karen Robinson of Mesa, AZ; as well as several nieces, nephews & cousins.
Her husband Clinton “Pete” Green; three sisters LaDonna Ellis, Norma Lumley, Joyce Farley and a brother Charles Curbeau predeceased her.
Emily was born on February 21, 1934 in Coshocton, OH, a daughter of Charles & Marvel (Michael) Curbeau. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1952 and later married Clinton “Pete” Green Jr. on May 25, 1957 in Ogdensburg.
Emily began her career at Woolworths, Fanny Farmers and later went to work for NY Telephone Co. She left the workforce to raise her family and later became employed at North Country Savings Bank until retirement. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Lisbon, Waddington Order of the Eastern Star, and the Zonta Club.
Emily took great pleasure in cooking, baking, preparing dinners, spending time with her family as well as going to the ‘Sandy Beach’ Camp in the summer. Emily especially enjoyed spending time with her 4 granddaughters and baking with them. Memorial contributions can be made to the Waddington Order of the Eastern Star or the First Congregational Church of Lisbon.
Emily’s family would like to send a heartfelt “Thank You” to the nursing staff at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for their dedication and the wonderful care they gave their mother. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
