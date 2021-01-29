Gertrude Jones Wright, 97, formerly of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gertrude Jones Wright, 97, formerly of Dalton Estates, West Carthage, died Friday, January 29, 2021 from complications of COVID-19 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she has been a resident for ten years.
Gertrude was born on January 28, 1924 in the Town of Greig, the daughter of the late George and Florence (Rumble) Alexander. She attended school in Glenfield and Lowville. She married Norman W. Jones Sr. on December 26, 1943 at St. Peter’s Church in Lowville. Norman died on June 8, 1988. She then married Clifford Wright Sr. and he died on October 28, 1999.
Gertrude was a member of St. James Church, Carthage. She was a loving, supporting mother and homemaker. She loved knitting and crocheting, dancing, playing cards and enjoyed the cardinals, feeding at her bird feeder. At the age of 5 months, she was thrown from a vehicle in a car accident and somehow survived. Her father died when she was just five years old and her family would like to acknowledge that they were blessed to have her for 97 special years.
He is survived by four daughters, Sheila (Jon) Burns of Carthage, Bonita (Robert) Pierce of Springhill, FL, Mary (Timothy) Earle of Carthage and Christina (Joseph) Fusco of Watertown, three sons: John (Karen) Jones of Beaver Falls, Barney (Diana) Jones of Carthage and Norman (Christy) Jones Jr. of Carthage, 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Due to COVID restrictions, all services will be held privately by the family. Spring internment will be in St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Memorial donations made be made to Augustinian Academy, 313 West St. Carthage, NY 13619 or to St. James Church, 327 West St. Carthage, NY 13619.To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
