Gertrude Jones Wright, 97, formerly of West Carthage

Gertrude was a member of St. James Church, Carthage. She was a loving, supporting mother and homemaker. She loved knitting and crocheting, dancing, playing cards and enjoyed the cardinals, feeding at her bird feeder. At the age of 5 months, she was thrown from a vehicle in a car accident and somehow survived. Her father died when she was just five years old and her family would like to acknowledge that they were blessed to have her for 97 special years.