James F. Monaghan Jr., 52, of Pyrites

James, Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo, as he was affectionately known, was born July 7, 1968 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, a son to James F. Monaghan Sr. and Jean Spanier-Sweitzer. He attended Channelview High School in Texas. Jim was a general, all around handyman, and all who knew him, knew all they had to do was ask and Jim was ready to help. He enjoyed being outdoors, on or near the water, fishing and life.