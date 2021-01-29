John Baird Kennedy, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services of John Baird Kennedy, age 77, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held in the Spring at Lisbon Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Kennedy passed away on Wednesday, January 27,2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.
John is survived by his loving wife, Bette Kennedy of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, four sons, John Kennedy III and his wife, Melissa, George Kennedy and his wife, Nicole, Andrew Kennedy and his wife, Ramona, and Matthew Kennedy all of Ogdensburg, NY and one daughter, Heather Dalton and her husband, Paul, of Ogdensburg, NY; twenty-three grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Jamie Kennedy in 2015.
John was born on March 17, 1943, in Ogdensburg, NY the son of John and Grace Richardson Kennedy. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1961 and went on to attend A.T.I. Canton, in Canton, NY, for one year where he studied electrical technology. John married Bette L. Bracy on August 10, 1963, at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with the Rev. Chester E. Whitt, pastor of the church, officiating. John was first employed by Carl Hobkicks GMC Garage in Ogdensburg, NY. He later went to work for Alcoa in 1963 and became a millwright, he retired as a millwright supervisor after thirty-four years of service.
John enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, and gardening. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who loved spending time with his family. John was also a fifty-year member of Masonic Lodge #128.
Donations may be made in John’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley Hospice, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 and the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary, 214 King Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
