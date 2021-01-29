John Baird Kennedy, 77, of Ogdensburg

John was born on March 17, 1943, in Ogdensburg, NY the son of John and Grace Richardson Kennedy. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1961 and went on to attend A.T.I. Canton, in Canton, NY, for one year where he studied electrical technology. John married Bette L. Bracy on August 10, 1963, at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with the Rev. Chester E. Whitt, pastor of the church, officiating. John was first employed by Carl Hobkicks GMC Garage in Ogdensburg, NY. He later went to work for Alcoa in 1963 and became a millwright, he retired as a millwright supervisor after thirty-four years of service.