Judith A. Sporbert, 79, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Judith A. Sporbert, age 79, of Heuvelton, NY, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at her home. There will be no public funeral services. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Judith is survived by her daughter, Lori Ashley and her husband, Aaron, of Heuvelton, NY; a brother, Kenneth Crobar of Heuvelton, NY; a cousin, Patsy Service and a friend, Charles Mitchell of Heuvelton, NY; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter and a sister, Jane Crobar.
Judith was born on September 3, 1941, in Ogdensburg, NY, a daughter of the late James A. & Loretta M. (Shananhan) Crobar. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and later married Walter A. Sporbert, Jr. on August 24, 1963, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Fr. David Stinebrickner officiating.
Judy worked as a beautician at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center for twelve years and then operated out of her home. She later became a nurse’s aide at United Helpers Nursing Home for a period and then did private home care until she retired.
Judy enjoyed eating out, reading romance novels, watching TV, spending time with her family and loved her animals and pet dog, Tessa.
