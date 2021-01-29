Lewis County man accused of having sex with child

(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | January 29, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 1:45 PM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County man is accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 over a number of years.

State police arrested 29 year old Bryan Ely of Constableville on a felony count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Ely is accused of having sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 over a period of 5 years in the town of West Turin.

Ely was arraigned in county court and was ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.

