Lewis County man accused of having sex with child

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County man is accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 over a number of years.
State police arrested 29 year old Bryan Ely of Constableville on a felony count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
Ely is accused of having sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 over a period of 5 years in the town of West Turin.
Ely was arraigned in county court and was ordered held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.