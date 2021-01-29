Local bride relieved to hear wedding venues can resume events in March

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wedding bells will be ringing once again almost one year after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Governor Cuomo announced Friday wedding venues can start hosting events beginning March 15.
There are some guidelines that will have to be followed.
Cuomo says attendance will be limited to 50 percent of the venue’s capacity, or 150 people, depending on event space.
Local health departments will have to approve the event and all guests and participants of the wedding must test negative for COVID-19.
Sarah Compo was scheduled to get married last month on New Year’s Eve, but postponed it.
She said she wasn’t expecting Friday’s news.
“I was, first of all surprised. Given the nature of my day job I watch any of the Governor’s briefings. I was doing as I do pretty much every day and watching and, all of a sudden, there was an announcement about weddings and I perked right up,” she said.
Compo says she, like many brides, are relieved to hear this news. Her wedding has been rescheduled for the spring.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.