Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000, give bonuses to current employees
Lowe's is preparing for the spring rush by rewarding its workers and hiring many more. (Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff | January 29, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 1:28 PM

(CNN) - Lowe’s, which has locations in Watertown, Potsdam and Ogdensburg, plans to hire more than 50,000 new employees ahead of the spring rush and award $80 million in bonuses to current associates.

This will be the seventh bonus Lowe’s has given hourly employees during the pandemic, bringing the company’s total COVID-19 financial commitment to employees to nearly $1.3 billion.

Hourly associates at stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on February 5.

Full-time hourly associates will get $300. Part-time and seasonal associates will get $150.

The company is also looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

Job-seekers can learn more about open positions by visiting the company’s website or texting “jobs” to 56937.

