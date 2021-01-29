Deputies catch up with man accused of possessing meth last year

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - What started with a traffic stop in October ended in another traffic stop this week.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Justin Waldron of Lowville was stopped in the town of Martinsburg on October 12 and they found packaging, scales, and what turned out to be 5.7 grams of methamphetamine.
After they got state lab results confirming the drug’s weight, deputies say they tried to contact Waldron several times.
On Wednesday, they found him as a passenger in a vehicle they stopped in the town of Denmark.
Waldron was charged from the October incident with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
He was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine deputies say they found when they arrested him this week.
Waldron was arraigned in West Turin town court and jailed on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.