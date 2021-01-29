North country man launches career in MMA

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A former Copenhagen student and Carthage resident is making a name for himself in mixed martial arts.
Brian Sweet is his name, mixed martial arts is his game. He has a big fight coming up Saturday night as part of a pay-per-view in Cheyanne, Wyoming.
He’s traveled a long distance for his next fight in the octagon.
Watch the video as he talks about his opponent, the obstacles he’s had to overcome in life, and the people who are firmly in his corner.
He’s faced demons in his life that no opponent can present in the octagon.
