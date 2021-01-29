Officers seize suspected drugs hidden in mail to Cape Vincent prison

TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Suspected drugs hidden inside mailed packages were seized at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility this week.
That’s according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.
The union said officers processing mailed packages to inmates located contraband in two mailed packages at the medium security prison.
On Monday, an officer inspecting boxes of Dove soap noticed irregularities in the boxes. The boxes were opened and the officer found 36 grams of a green leafy substance suspected to be either marijuana or synthetic marijuana.
The officer also recovered 32 orange strips believed to be Suboxone. The suspected drugs were wrapped in two cellophane bundles inside the boxes.
The boxes were mailed to an inmate from the Utica area.
On Wednesday, an officer checking a package mailed from Syracuse found 40 orange strips that were hidden inside of the binder of a book mailed to an inmate. The strips are believed to be Suboxone.
