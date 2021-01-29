Region reports 3 new COVID deaths, 131 new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new COVID-19 deaths and another 131 positive cases were reported Friday in the tri-county region.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County announced Friday that 2 more people have died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to date to 52.
There were 58 new cases to report in Jefferson County Friday. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 4,407 positive cases.
Thirty-three people are hospitalized; 468 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,133 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 3,831 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Friday that another person has died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 67.
Officials announced 55 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 4,696.
Officials said 894 cases are active and 33 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 3,735 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 18 new cases Friday.
The county has had a total of 1,489 cases since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said that 19 people are hospitalized and 171 are in isolation.
Another 339 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 23 people have died from COVID, while 1,295 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
