Talks to reopen U.S. - Canada border are hopeful sign for Thousand Islands Tourism Council

COLLINS LANDING, N.Y. (WWNY) - Talks of getting the U.S. - Canadian border reopened are set to begin.
One of President Joe Biden’s executive orders calls on federal agencies to begin talks with Canadian officials to develop a plan to reopen cross-border travel.
The head of the Thousand Islands Tourism Council, Corey Fram, says Canadian travel is essential for hotels, attractions, and businesses on both sides of the border.
Fram says this is a promising sign. The border has been closed to general traffic since last March.
“Now, that’s a huge loss and has been. We’ve lost just across the land-border crossing alone in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, in 2020, 700,000 short-term Canadian visitors across those three bridges. So to even get a portion of those back would be a significant help,” he said.
Fram says it’s hard to say when the border will reopen, but 2021 could be a possibility now that the first steps are being taken by the federal government.
