Thomas L. Sibley, 69, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas L. Sibley, age 69 of Watertown passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (January 27, 2021) at his home. There will be no public services at this time.
Surviving are his siblings Jeffrey Sibley of Morristown, Craig (Lori) Sibley of Heuvelton, Sharlene (Richard) McBroom of AZ, Bonnie (Philip) Harvey of Verona Beach and Janet (Mel) McLear of Hammond.
Tom was born on March 24, 1951 in Ogdensburg, a son of Seward & Irene (Poore) Sibley. He graduated from Heuvelton Central and continued his education at Canton ATC. Tom worked many years for the Jefferson County Highway Department as a Senior Engineer Aid.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in nature. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
