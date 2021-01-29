Watertown’s Zoo New York is celebrating 100th anniversary with a nod to the past

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This year, Zoo New York is throwing it back to 1921 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. We have a preview of how the zoo is marking the milestone.
Party like it’s 1921 - Zoo New York is celebrating its 100th anniversary by transforming the zoo into a speak easy on August 28. Sponsors, donors and guests will dress up like it’s the early 20th century.
“We’re kicking it back to when we first started and we liked the idea of a speak easy. It adds a nice aesthetic, gives people a chance to dress up, put on cocktail dresses, put on a three-piece suit, and get out of the house a little bit and enjoy the zoo,” said Joshua Baughn, director of marketing development.
The grounds are quiet now, but on August 28, it’ll be filled with people, sponsors and donors. And the pavilion will be converted into a VIP section.
“We’re hoping to utilize some of the tables and give people a seating area where they can first come in or if they’ve gone and hiked all the way down to wolverine and seen Valentine or seen the otters, they can come back here, grab a quick drink, sit down and wait for the festivities to get started in our main guest services building,” said Baughn.
Baughn says there is a lot of history in the guest services building. It used to be a monkey house and it will be where all the main festivities will take place.
They’re hoping to use the open area next to the fire tower for live music and a seating area.
Baughn says that there aren’t a lot of businesses that have been open for 100 years. So, this is an opportunity to recognize everyone that has helped them along the way.
“100 years of growth and 100 years of development and we wouldn’t be here today without the community. And it’s our way to say let’s gather and party, even with all the craziness that’s going on,” he said.
Baughn says the zoo will unveil a new 100th anniversary logo early in February.
