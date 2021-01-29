Wind chill advisories until midday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday started with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero, but a breeze will make it feel much colder.
That’s why there’s a wind chill advisory for St. Lawrence County until 11 a.m. and for Jefferson and Lewis counties until noon.
There’s a wind chill warning for parts of the Adirondacks until noon.
There are times when it could feel as if it’s 25 or so degrees below zero.
Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a few morning flurries. Highs will be around 10 degrees, although it may never feel as if it’s above zero.
It will be cold and mostly sunny on Saturday. Highs will be in the low teens.
It will be mostly cloudy and in the upper teens on Sunday.
Highs will be in the mid-20s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and in the upper 20s on Thursday.
It will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday and partly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday.
