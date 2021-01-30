Clifford J. “Zeb” Merry, 88, of Lowville

Clifford was born on September 3, 1932 in Lowville the son of the late Clarence and Mildred K. Hanno Merry. He attended rural school at Beach Hill and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1954. On January 28, 1956, he married Marlene Williams at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, New Bremen. Clifford worked for Lehman and Zehr as a carpenter for 12 years, and then Lee Lumber for 20 years, Johnson Log Homes for 4 years, then Crouse Log Homes for a few years. He retired from Houppert Builders in 1996.