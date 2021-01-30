Clifford J. “Zeb” Merry, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clifford J. “Zeb” Merry, 88, passed away at his home Friday morning, January 29, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
Due to Covid, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the spring in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Bremen with Rev. Mr. Ronald J. Pominville, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Clifford is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene; a son, Kevin (Luann) Merry of Waddington; daughters, Stacy Kielmann (companion Marc Chamberlain) of Florida; a son-in-law, Richard Garito of New Bremen; Valerie (Bryon) Stone of New Bremen; and Amy (Ed) Farney of Florida; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Merry; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his cherished daughter, Jody Garito; a grandson, David Merry who passed away shortly after birth; four brothers and a sister-in-law, Lyle Merry, Stanley & Barb Merry; Floyd Merry, Clarence “Joe” Merry; and a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and John Waterman.
Clifford was born on September 3, 1932 in Lowville the son of the late Clarence and Mildred K. Hanno Merry. He attended rural school at Beach Hill and served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1954. On January 28, 1956, he married Marlene Williams at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, New Bremen. Clifford worked for Lehman and Zehr as a carpenter for 12 years, and then Lee Lumber for 20 years, Johnson Log Homes for 4 years, then Crouse Log Homes for a few years. He retired from Houppert Builders in 1996.
He was a life member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912, Lowville VFW; and member of Beaver River Memorial Post #1663, Croghan American Legion, he was an honorary member of the New Bremen Fire Department, and a life member of New Bremen Fish & Game Club, he was also a life member of Stillwater Fish & Game Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.