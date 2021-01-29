Cold this weekend, but a warm up is coming

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lows once again will drop below 0 tonight. A wind chill advisory remains for St Lawrence County until 11 AM Saturday for wind chill values getting as low as 25 below.
Waking up Sunday morning temperatures will range from 15 below to 20 below.
This weekend will remain well below average with highs staying in the single digits and teens.
Temperatures will slowly warm up this week as the weather remains quiet.
By Friday highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with rain and snow showers.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.