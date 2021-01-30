Family gets out safe after a fire at their Henderson home

HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dozens of emergency responders rushed to a house fire in the Town of Henderson Friday night.
Our reporter on scene didn’t see flames, but says smoke was billowing from a trailer on County Road 71.
Three adults- a couple and their 20-year-old son- and two dogs were inside, they all got out safe.
Jefferson County Fire and EMS Manager Joe Plummer says the family was renting the trailer and did not have renters insurance, and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The fire’s cause is still unknown, but no foul play is suspected.
Plummer says the house is a total loss.
