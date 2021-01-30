Joseph Michael Powell III, 55, of Carthage

Joe loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved hunting with his boys, cooking, family gatherings, eating, being a pick and always being that man, anyone could count on. Throughout any struggles, he was a man to never give up, he would always hold a big smile on his face. He had an amazing love for his grandchildren. He would light up whenever they were around. There is no other bear hug like his. His love for his wife was like no other. He was not a man to play games unless he was winning, he was a sore loser. He was famous for his one-of-a-kind Joe Powell hand sign, Bada Bing Bada BOOM! His wife was his rock, she was always there for him, cared and loved him unconditionally.