Joseph Michael Powell III, 55, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joseph Michael Powell III, of Carthage, NY, was a caring, funny, loving, one of a kind father, husband, son, brother, uncle and to all a best friend. He left us all unexpectedly on January 29, 2021 at the age of 55. We will continue to honor his legacy by living life to the fullest.
He was born the one and only son to Joseph and Brenda Powell on January 16, 1966. After school Joe worked a variety of jobs in construction. He was a self-employed contractor, specializing in drywall and ceilings and owner of Powell & Sons Contracting.
He met Annette Petrie in 1984 and together they would build a loving family and home. They had 4 children: Joseph IV, Jennifer, Matthew and April.
Joe loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved hunting with his boys, cooking, family gatherings, eating, being a pick and always being that man, anyone could count on. Throughout any struggles, he was a man to never give up, he would always hold a big smile on his face. He had an amazing love for his grandchildren. He would light up whenever they were around. There is no other bear hug like his. His love for his wife was like no other. He was not a man to play games unless he was winning, he was a sore loser. He was famous for his one-of-a-kind Joe Powell hand sign, Bada Bing Bada BOOM! His wife was his rock, she was always there for him, cared and loved him unconditionally.
Joe is survived by his wife, Annette, his children Joseph Powell and companion Kate Pustizzi, Jennifer Cullen and her husband Jason, Matthew Powell and his wife, Eliza. His 7 grandchildren, Gracie, Gabby, Abby, Gage, Tyler, Mikayla and MJ. Also surviving are his loving parents, Joseph and Brenda Powell along with his 4 sisters and brother in laws: Jo-Dee Altmire and companion Rod Hall, Julie and Dan Cobb, Jackie and Mark Dobransky and Josephine and David Zehr. Also, his father in law, Robert Petrie and wife Brenda, mother in law, Isabelle Windover and husband Sonny, sister in law Teri Holder and husband Archy, sister in law, Amber Howland, brother in law, Bobby Petrie and wife Brenda and Shawn Petrie and wife, Jessica. There are numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Joe is predeceased by his daughter April, Paternal grandparents, Joseph and Dorothy Powell, Maternal grandparents, Patrick and Marjorie Marshall and a brother-in-law, Richard Altmire.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services now will be held privately by the family. There will be no calling hours. When restrictions allow, there will be a planned “Celebration of Life”. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the Carthage Federal Savings Bank in the name of Joseph Powell III.
