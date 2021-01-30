Region reports 1 new COVID-19 death and 111 new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 32 new cases and one more death in Jefferson County Saturday. Those numbers rise to 4,439 and 53 respectively.
Right now, there are 478 active cases and 3,908 have recovered.
33 are being hospitalized with another 21 in nursing homes and 2 in assisted living.
422 are in mandatory isolation with another 898 in mandatory quarantine. An additional 334 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 328 were domestic travelers while 8 travelled internationally.
49,891 tests have been administered in the county so far, 45,452 of those tests have come back negative.
Lewis County reports 7 new cases, the total there climbs to 1,496.
Out of that number, 162 cases are active, 1,311 have recovered and 23 have died due to the virus.
There are currently 17 hospitalizations.
162 are in isolation with another 371 in quarantine.
26,287 tests have been performed in the county so far, 24,791 of those tests have come back negative.
St. Lawrence County reports 72 new cases, bringing the total cases to 4,768.
There are currently 33hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
