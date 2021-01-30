Ricky A. Gollinger, 64, and Lena A. Gollinger, 62, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ricky A. Gollinger, 64 and wife, Lena A. Gollinger, 62, died on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse where they had been transported following a house fire.
Ricky was born April 30, 1956 in Pierrepont, a son of the late William R. and Lillian G. (Porter) Gollinger. Following graduation, Ricky joined the Marines and served his country from 1974 to 1979. After receiving an Honorable discharge, Ricky began working at Potsdam Specialty Paper Company, from which he had recently retired. He also took part in the family logging and firewood business. Ricky liked spending time with family, drinking coffee, he enjoyed watching sports and played softball for several years and was the family handyman.
Lena was born May 8, 1958 in Canton, a daughter of the late Arthur and Patricia (Coffey) Carr-Birch. Following high school graduation, Lena began working in the cafeteria at Canton Central School and had planned to retire this June after 30 + years. Lena enjoyed attending church on Sunday’s, making cakes for all occasions and loved being a grandma. She and Ricky enjoyed quality time together at the casino.
The couple is survived by their five children, Robert (Amber) Gollinger; Adam (Christina Franklin) Gollinger; Matthew (Keisha Jandreau) Gollinger; Angela (Micky Morehouse) Gollinger; Alan (Marie Lemieux) Gollinger; grandchildren, Danika, Caleb, Kinsleigh and MaKenna, Hailey, Hanna, Rayonna, Nathan, Natalie, Star-Lynne Arquitte, Camden, Kody and Mickyle Morehouse; and a great-granddaughter, Nova.
Ricky is survived by nine siblings, Gary (Shirley) Gollinger; Steve (Kim) Gollinger; Tom (Robin) Gollinger; Bonnie (Richard) Ashley; Kevin (Tammie) Gollinger; Cindy (Reggie) Murdie; Scott (Angela) Gollinger; Jill (Rory) mouthrop and Janet (David) Church.
A brother, Jeff Gollinger and sister, Donna Mae predecease him.
Lena is survived by five siblings, Pamela Gotham; Michael (Cathy) Carr; Randy (Dawn) Carr; Christine Carr and Shari Carr.
Two brothers, Cleo and Terry Carr predeceased her.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm and again on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton at 1:30 pm. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Ricky A. and Lena A. Gollinger are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.