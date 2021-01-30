Ricky A. Gollinger, 64, and Lena A. Gollinger, 62, of Pierrepont

Ricky was born April 30, 1956 in Pierrepont, a son of the late William R. and Lillian G. (Porter) Gollinger. Following graduation, Ricky joined the Marines and served his country from 1974 to 1979. After receiving an Honorable discharge, Ricky began working at Potsdam Specialty Paper Company, from which he had recently retired. He also took part in the family logging and firewood business. Ricky liked spending time with family, drinking coffee, he enjoyed watching sports and played softball for several years and was the family handyman.