Ruth N. Martin, 96, of Richville

She is survived by four daughters Sue Ann Martin of Weedsport, Carolyn Green of Marcellus, Judy and Brian Norton of Waddington and Florida, Maria Martin of Ogdensburg, 27 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by a sister Helen Blakely of Pennsylvania, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, four sons Randy, Wayne, Donnie and Gregory Martin, three daughters Darlene Hartman, Kathleen Norman and Verlee Crosby, her brothers Franklin, Alvin, and Clifford Gay, her sisters Gladys and Emily.