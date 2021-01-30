Saturday Sports: Lady Golden Knights hand Colgate first win since November

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) -In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Cheel Arena, 10th ranked Clarkson hosted 5th ranked Colgate.
Early in the 1st period, Clarkson takes the lead when Caitrin Lonergan jumps on the loose puck in front and dents the back of the net. Score: 1-0 Clarkson after 1 period.
That’s the way the score stayed until the 3rd period when Lonergan scores her 2nd goal of the night, increasing the Lady Golden Knights lead to 2-0.
Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk would stop all 32 shots she faced as Clarkson blanks Colgate 2-0, handing the Lady Red Raiders their first loss since November.
At the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds ice arena, the Watertown Wolves kicked off their 2021 Federal Hockey League season as they hosted Elmira in an exhibition game.
The Wolves putting the pressure on in the opening period, peppering Enforcers goalie Joseph Young. Watertown outshoots Elmira 14-8 in the first period.
Midway through the first, the Wolves take the lead when Tyler Bullard lights the lamp on the doorstep with a power play goal to put the Wolves on top 1-0.
Late in the 1st period, tempers flare as the Wolves Braedyn Asselstine and Elmira’s Ramil Talipov get into a shoving match after a Young save.
The Wolves go on to win 4-2.
St. Lawrence University announced Friday afternoon that their women’s hockey team is on pause due to COVID-19 protocols.
That means that the Lady Saints weekend series at Quinnipiac has been postponed as well as next Wednesday’s game against Clarkson.
Earlier this week, the Lady Saints contest with R.I.T., which was scheduled for Tuesday, was moved to Wednesday and then postponed.
St. Lawrence entered the weekend with an 0-3 record, 0-2 in ECAC play.
