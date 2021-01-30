Sister Jane Frances Cutting, 93, of Watertown

A graduate of Port Henry High School, Port Henry, Sister Jane Frances entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 8, 1945, Watertown. She received the habit on May 5, 1946 and made Final Profession on August 27, 1951. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the College of St. Rose, Albany and her Masters Degree from the New York State University of Potsdam. She taught at Sacred Heart School, Watertown, Holy Name School, AuSable Forks, St. Patrick’s School, Watertown, St. John’s School, Morristown, Augustinian Academy, Carthage, St. Mary’s School, Fort Covington, Holy Family School, Watertown, St. Andrew’s School, Norwood, St. Mary’s School, Ticonderoga and St. James School, Gouverneur and was involved in parish ministry in Adams and Gouverneur. She retired to the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse in 2008.