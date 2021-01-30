Sister Jane Frances Cutting, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sister Jane Frances Cutting died January 29, 2021 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 93.
She was born in Port Henry, NY, daughter of Ralph Cutting and Evelyn Gonyo Cutting, on July 17, 1927.
A graduate of Port Henry High School, Port Henry, Sister Jane Frances entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on September 8, 1945, Watertown. She received the habit on May 5, 1946 and made Final Profession on August 27, 1951. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the College of St. Rose, Albany and her Masters Degree from the New York State University of Potsdam. She taught at Sacred Heart School, Watertown, Holy Name School, AuSable Forks, St. Patrick’s School, Watertown, St. John’s School, Morristown, Augustinian Academy, Carthage, St. Mary’s School, Fort Covington, Holy Family School, Watertown, St. Andrew’s School, Norwood, St. Mary’s School, Ticonderoga and St. James School, Gouverneur and was involved in parish ministry in Adams and Gouverneur. She retired to the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse in 2008.
Sister Jane Frances favorite hobbies were crafts, making cards, gardening and reading. .
Sister Jane Frances is survived by her nephew David Mayer and niece Bernice Mayer, Port Henry, NY. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Robert, sister Bernice Mayer and Dorothy Cutting.
Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no waking hours at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse. The funeral liturgy will be held privately at the Motherhouse Chapel.
Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted atwww.cummingsfuneral.com.
