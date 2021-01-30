St. Lawrence County high risk sports get green light from Public Health

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County is giving the green light for school to participate in high-risk winter sports.
The Public Health Department sent out guidance Saturday morning.
Last Friday, the state gave clearance for high-school winter sports like hockey, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, and cheerleading to start their delayed seasons February 1st.
The state guidance said the final approval has to come from local public health departments, and St. Lawrence County has now given their go, joining Lewis County in starting the season.
Along with the state’s rules that have athletes wearing masks, spectators limited to 50%, and travel outside of the region being prohibited, St Lawrence County has some additional requirements.
Public Health is asking that each parent or guardian of a student athlete sign off on a consent form saying they know the risks associated with their child playing high-risk sports during a pandemic.
Schools must also prepare a COVID-19 safety plan which must be approved by the school board.
And it is recommended that each athlete, coach, and referee get tested for COVID-19 weekly.
At the end of the day, it is still up to each school to decide if and when they want to participate in these high risk sports.
