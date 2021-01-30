Thomas E. Dupell, 78, of Black River

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas E. Dupell, 78, of Burnup Road, Black River, passed away January 28, 2021 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Born on November 4, 1942, in Watertown, son of Edward and Ida Dupell, he graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1960. He then entered the US Navy at the age of 17, with the signature of his parents, and served during the Vietnam Era until 1963. He served on the Edsall-class destroyer escort, the U.S.S. Savage. He was honorably discharged on October 14, 1963.
He married the love of his life, Dolores Farmer on September 7th, 1984. They said their vows at the home of a family member and the reception followed to celebrate the day.
Tom worked for a short time at St. Regis Paper Company and The Air Brake, after the Navy. He then began a lifelong career as an electrician, working for Dangler Electric before spending 35 years at Fort Drum, retiring as Electrical Supervisor.
He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, and the occasional Busch Light. He always had a joke and a smile for everyone he met. Never shy to get out on the dance floor, he was known by so many. Following his retirement he and his wife spent winters close to more family, in Leesburg, FL.
He was also a member of the Black River American Legion Post 673 and Watertown Elks Lodge #496.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Dolores D. Dupell; two children and their spouses, Tuesday (Mark) Dupell-Riegen, of Fl., Robert (Faye) Dupell, of Watertown; six stepchildren, Kim Combs (Rafael), of Fl., Rick (Mary) Combs, of Black River, Julie (Doug) Shaver, Fl., Gordon Burke, Fl., Mark (Allison) Burke, PA, Louanne Burke-Schirmer and her fiancée Ricky Davis, of Theresa; 22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; two brothers and their wives, David (Karen) Dupell, of NH, Donald (Martha) Dupell, of Brownville, and many, loved, nieces and nephews.
If you had the opportunity to spend any time with Tom Dupell, this much is clear - you met a one of a kind man. Tom was funny. He could tell a joke like no one else. His laugh was infectious and could be heard across any crowded room. Tom was kind. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who asked. Even after retirement, he continued to help his family and friends in his New York and Florida communities. Tom loved to have a good time - oh did he ever! A party was not successful unless he was present. He was the one who got the dance floor going. He was the first to buy a round of drinks, and if it was a costume party, he was going to bring home the prize. You never knew what to expect from Tom, so it was best to expect anything. Tom was a good friend. Ask anyone of his buddies who he talked to daily just “batting the breeze”. He had life-long friendships with so many people. Tom loved his family. He loved to go to family gatherings. He loved to travel with his wife, he was proud of his children and he loved watching his grandchildren grow up.
If you listen close right now, you can still hear him....”Be Right Back!”
He will be missed dearly.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at the Black River Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Black River American Legion 113 E. Dexter St., Black River, NY 13612.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
