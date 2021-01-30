Thomas E. Dupell, 78, of Black River

If you had the opportunity to spend any time with Tom Dupell, this much is clear - you met a one of a kind man. Tom was funny. He could tell a joke like no one else. His laugh was infectious and could be heard across any crowded room. Tom was kind. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who asked. Even after retirement, he continued to help his family and friends in his New York and Florida communities. Tom loved to have a good time - oh did he ever! A party was not successful unless he was present. He was the one who got the dance floor going. He was the first to buy a round of drinks, and if it was a costume party, he was going to bring home the prize. You never knew what to expect from Tom, so it was best to expect anything. Tom was a good friend. Ask anyone of his buddies who he talked to daily just “batting the breeze”. He had life-long friendships with so many people. Tom loved his family. He loved to go to family gatherings. He loved to travel with his wife, he was proud of his children and he loved watching his grandchildren grow up.