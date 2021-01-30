The weekend’s below negative chill has people bracing the elements

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The sign on North Country Savings Bank in Potsdam may have said 12 degrees Saturday, but it felt a lot colder than that.
People in the village were bundled up from head to toe trying to stay warm.
One of those people was Jackson Terrell, who goes to Clarkson University, but is originally from Florida.
“This is my first year here, so it’s all new. The coldest temperature I have ever been in is probably in the 20s and it’s, what, 5 degrees today? So it’s very different, very cold,” said Terrell.
The feel like temperatures were in the negatives, leading to ice forming on Norwood Lake, on the buildings and on the trees and basically everywhere else.
Some say they can tolerate the cold, but not when’s it’s this unbearable.
“I came up here because I thought I like the cold. I like 30 degrees when I can cuddle up with a hot chocolate or something. This is a lot,” said Hudson Caponi.
Some said that because it’s so cold, having to wear a mask in public isn’t so bad because it keeps your face covered and warm while you are walking around.
“Yes, oh my gosh, yes it is. My lips are like no longer chapped, I’m not so worried about my nose running in public now,” said Ed Smith.
For others like Jay Baycura and his high school friends, they had a school project to film.
They say they were just happy to be able to hang out together.
“Sure, it’s negative 12 degrees, but at least it’s sunny. It’s the North Country what can we do, it’s not Florida,” said Baycura.
So, whether you grew up here or have somehow found yourself to stay here, the cold temperatures are just a part of the North Country way.
