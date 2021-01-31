Adams Center crash injures 2 people

ADAMS CENTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - A crash in Adams Center trapped one person in a vehicle late Sunday morning.
The collision happened around 11:45 AM at the corner of Fuller and Minkler Roads.
Chief of the Adams Center Fire Department Travis VanKoughnett says it appears that a FedEx truck heading east on Minlker Road failed to stop at a stop sign when it collided with a Chevy Trax, a small SUV, with one person inside. The FedEx truck came to rest on top of the SUV.
First responders pulled a woman from the vehicle, she was then airlifted to Upstate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The driver of the FedEx truck was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. The extent of his injuries are also unknown.
“We believe that the driver of the passenger car obviously is in a little bit worse of condition than the driver of the FedEx truck,” said VanKoughnett.
“Just heard a loud bang. And I turned around and I saw black smoke flying up in the air. Young girl was trapped in the car, she was conscious,” said Joe Panetta who heard the crash happen.
The area of Minkler Road where the crash happened was shut down for a few hours while crews worked to remove the vehicles and clean the wreckage.
