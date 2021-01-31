Bernice Eululoo “Bernie” Brown Taylor, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Bernice Eululoo “Bernie” Brown Taylor, 92, died Saturday morning, January 30, 2021, at her home at Ives Hill Retirement Community, Watertown.
Bernie was born in Worcester, MA, daughter of Clyde E. Brown and Ruth Eululoo Demerse Brown Shaw. She attended schools in Upton, MA and graduated from Grafton (MA) High School in 1946. She then attended Clark University, Worcester, MA and graduated from Springfield (MA) College in 1952. She received her Masters in Reading from Alfred (NY) University in 1984.
On June 14, 1952 Bernie married William D. Taylor, of Troy, NY, at the Congregational Church, Grafton, MA. Mr. Taylor died on February 27, 2018.
Mrs. Taylor taught in Watertown public schools where she was the originator and Coordinator of the Home Centered Preschool. She also taught in Union Springs, Canisteo, Greenwood, and Burlington (NJ) Township. She retired from Greenwood Central School in 1989. For five years she was a medical secretary and diet counselor for the Aurora (NY) National Health Service Clinic. In 1952 Mrs. Taylor worked for the YMCA of Tuscaloosa, AL doing Girl’s Clubs and Day Camping Work.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Watertown where she served as an Elder, Deacon, Stephen Minister, and choir member. She was past Moderator of the Watertown Presbyterian Women and Moderator and Treasurer of the Presbyterian Women of Northern NY Presbytery. In 2011 Mrs. Taylor was awarded Honorary Life Membership by the National Council of Prebyterian Women for her outstanding leadership in various phases of Women’s Presbyterian activities. In 1999 she received a Paul Harris Award from the Sunrise Rotary Club, Watertown. She was also a member of the Watertown YMCA, NY Retired Teacher’s Assoc., the P. E. O. Sisterhood, the Balsam Twig of the Samaritan Medical Center Auxiliary, AAUW, the Red Hat Society, and the YMCA Retirees.
Mrs. Taylor was proud to be a Mayflower descendant. Her interests included Bible Study, swimming, camping, bicycling and Elderhostels. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, acrylic painting, and traveling to Ireland to visit grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Andrew Eugene Taylor and Judith Powers, Lowville and James David Taylor and Kathleen Crinnin, Jamesville; four grandchildren, Melissa Anne Taylor Kelly and husband Patrick, Lowville, Scott Richard Taylor and Kelli Parker, Harlem, GA, Seamus David Taylor of Gothenburg, Sweden and Deirdre Ruth Taylor of Waterford, Ireland; one stepgrandchild, Georgia G Crinnin, Manlius, two great grandsons, Christopher Andew Kelly and James Scott Kelly, both of Lowville; sister, Sandra Ruth Brown West, Dayton, OH; step brother, Dr. Sanford Shaw, Lookout Mountain, GA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Mrs. Taylor was predeceased by her sister, Pauline May Brown West, brother, Elwood Thomas Brown, and step brother, Ronald Shaw.
A graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery, Watertown at a time and date to be announced. There are no funeral services at this time due to COVID 19 as per her wishes. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to either First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St. or Watertown YMCA, 119 Washington St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.
