Bernice Eululoo “Bernie” Brown Taylor, 92, of Watertown

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Watertown where she served as an Elder, Deacon, Stephen Minister, and choir member. She was past Moderator of the Watertown Presbyterian Women and Moderator and Treasurer of the Presbyterian Women of Northern NY Presbytery. In 2011 Mrs. Taylor was awarded Honorary Life Membership by the National Council of Prebyterian Women for her outstanding leadership in various phases of Women’s Presbyterian activities. In 1999 she received a Paul Harris Award from the Sunrise Rotary Club, Watertown. She was also a member of the Watertown YMCA, NY Retired Teacher’s Assoc., the P. E. O. Sisterhood, the Balsam Twig of the Samaritan Medical Center Auxiliary, AAUW, the Red Hat Society, and the YMCA Retirees.