Cold tonight, but more snow is on the way

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lows tonight will once again drop well below 0.
Highs on Sunday will reach the mid to upper teens with mostly sunny skies.
Lows Sunday night will drop below 0.
While Monday will be a dry day clouds will be on the increase ahead of snow that comes into the forecast for Tuesday. It is to soon to know how much snow we will see, but as of right now more flakes will fly.
Highs will slowly warm this week and by Friday we will reach the mid to upper 30s with rain and snow showers.
