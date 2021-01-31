Francis H. Prevost, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Francis H. Prevost, 85, passed away at his home in Watertown Friday evening, January 29, 2021. The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Jefferson County, especially Shawn, Kate and Anna, along with Dr. Frank Rhode and staff, and all of Fran’s caregivers for their compassion and devotion.
Francis was born in Watertown on May 5, 1935, son of Francis J. and Lila Lillian Queior Prevost and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. On September 7, 1957 he married Rosalie T. Capone at St. Anthony’s Church with Rev. Dennis Lynch officiating.
He was a member of the US Air Force, stationed in Alaska and at Dry Hill. He was honorably discharged from active and reserve duty on December 1, 1962. For 34 years he worked for Niagara Mohawk and retired as Forestry Dept. Foreman.
Francis was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. He was very athletic in high school and afterwards, coached youth baseball and basketball. His favorite teams were the NY Yankees and Syracuse Orange basketball. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, going to casinos with his wife, and summering at their family cottage on Sherwins Bay, Pillar Point.
Along with his wife Rosalie, he is survived by his three sons and their wives, Michael J. and Jean, Pillar Point, and Robert F. and Joanna and Jeremy J. and Sarah, all of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters and their husbands, Karen E. and Chip Stewart, Watertown and Stephanie A. and Todd Froysell, Clay, NY; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren with two more on the way; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and all his friends and their families at Sherwins Bay. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two sisters, Bettie Blaisdell and Catherine Waters.
The graveside committal service will take place at Glenwood Cemetery at a time and date to be announced. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Francis’ family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
