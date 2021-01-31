Francis H. Prevost, 85, of Watertown

Along with his wife Rosalie, he is survived by his three sons and their wives, Michael J. and Jean, Pillar Point, and Robert F. and Joanna and Jeremy J. and Sarah, all of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters and their husbands, Karen E. and Chip Stewart, Watertown and Stephanie A. and Todd Froysell, Clay, NY; fourteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren with two more on the way; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and all his friends and their families at Sherwins Bay. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his two sisters, Bettie Blaisdell and Catherine Waters.