Gertrude F. Eckert, 90, formerly of Cape Vincent

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gertrude F. Eckert, 90, peacefully passed away on January 28th, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, NY, with her family at her side.
Gertrude was born February 14th, 1930, in Cape Vincent, NY. She was the daughter of Charles A. and Eleanor Peggs Gregor. She graduated from Cape Vincent High School in 1947 and then went on to the Watertown School of Commerce. She worked at Edgewood Resort for over 20 years.
She married Bruce W. Brougham on September 11th, 1948, at St. Vincent De Paul Church in Cape Vincent, NY, and they had 5 children. She later remarried to John H. Eckert on December 7th, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
John and Gertrude enjoyed spending their time travelling and spent most of their days living in their dream home that they built just outside of LaFargeville. They loved going to dirt races all over the country and camping in their RV with their dogs and cats. She had a loving heart that was always open for any animal that needed a home.
She is survived by her five children, Christopher Brougham, Lafargeville, NY; Lynda (John) Lawler, Lafargeville, NY; Gregor Brougham and his companion, Nikki, Point Peninsula, NY; Mary (Jan) Maas, Sackets Harbor, NY; Sandra Sneddon, Sackets Harbor, NY; four grandchildren, Daniel Maas, Buffalo, NY; Kristen Lawler, Syracuse, NY; Alexandra Maas, Orlando, FL; and Drew Sneddon, Sackets Harbor, NY; three sisters, Betty Rosecrans, Watertown, NY; Kathleen McCall, Barnwell, SC; Eleanor Martin, Syracuse, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, John Eckert, and her sister Patricia Wilder.
Private family services will be held in celebration of her life at the convenience of the family. There will be a graveside committal service in the Spring at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Country Pet Adoption Services (www.northcountrypetadoption.org, P.O. Box 217, Glenfield, NY 13343) or the Jefferson County SPCA.
