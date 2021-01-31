Nearly 1,000 given the Pfizer vaccine at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shots, shots, and more shots were put into the arms of people 65 and older this weekend at Jefferson Community College. The McVean Athletic Center gymnasium housed Kinney Drugs workers, who administered 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. They were doses that came by surprise.
“We were previously doing the Moderna vaccine in-store, that became unavailable this week. And then an hour, two hours later, I got notification that we were getting a whole bunch of Pfizer,” said Jeffrey Kirkby, Supervising Pharmacist at the Coffeen Street Kinney Drugs store.
Kirkby says his Kinney Drugs store on Coffeen Street typically receives about 100 Moderna doses each week. Instead, they received almost 10 times as many Pfizer doses and they had to find a quick and effective way to put them to good use.
Appointments started booking just two days before the clinic started and were filled fast.
“I believe that went online Thursday around 2:00 and at like, 2:35 we were booked,” said Kirkby.
And Kirkby says those appointments wouldn’t have gone as smoothly if not for JCC’s very own nursing students, about 40 of them, who came to lend a helping hand.
“We’re right on the front line here and getting to see it so, it’s very cool, very interesting,” said JCC nursing student Melissa Reyes.
All vaccines administered this weekend were first doses. So everyone who got the shot will be back at JCC in three weeks for their second dose.s
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.