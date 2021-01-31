105 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death to report in the tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases and one more death. Those totals rise to 4,479 and 54 respectively.
418 of those cases are active and 4,007 have recovered.
There are 24 people in the hospital with another 21 individuals in nursing homes and 2 in assisted living.
Right now, 371 are in mandatory isolation and 854 in mandatory quarantine. An additional 336 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 329 of those travveled domestically, 7 were international travelers.
50,051 tests have been administered so far with 45,572 of those tests coming back negative.
There were 60 new cases in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total cases to 4,828.
There are currently 31 hospitalizations.
The remaining metrics as well as the maps will be updated on Monday, February 1, 2021.
There are 5 new cases in Lewis County, the total there rises to 1,501.
134 cases are active, 1,344 have recovered and 23 have died from the virus.
Currently, 14 are in the hospital.
134 are in isolation with an additional 375 in quarantine.
26,368 tests have been administered so far with 24,867 tests coming back negative.
Officials ask you to pay attention to how you are feeling and monitor any symptoms you may have. They also say that COVID-19 symptoms can take 2 - 14 days to appear after exposure and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you feel you may have been exposed or are showing symptoms, you can find COVID-19 testing sites at the Jefferson County Public Health website, in St. Lawrence County at:
- St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132
And in Lewis County by calling Lewis County Public Health at (315) 376-5453 or at Lewis County Health System’s drive-thru testing site located at Maple Ridge Center Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
