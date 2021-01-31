CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rose Marie Fowler, 88, formerly of Natural Bridge, died peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing, where she had been a resident for two years.
Born on August 11, 1932 in Carthage, daughter of the late Floyd & Violet (Mealus) Towne, she attended Carthage Central School.
She married the love of her life, Douglas R. Fowler on September 16, 1950. The couple resided in Natural Bridge, NY. Douglas predeceased her in May of 1998. She was also predeceased by her parents, Floyd & Violet Towne, a sister, Doris Mack and a brother Leon Towne, and special granddaughter, Jennifer Anne Runkles.
Rose is survived by her children; Stephen (Linda) of Harrisville; Roxine (Brian) Langdon of Sparta, TN: Diane (Charles) Baker, Natural Bridge; Sandra (Ronald) Wilton, Natural Bridge; and Lisa (Scott) Baker of Barnesville, OH; 16-grandchildren 32-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, a sister-in-law Lynda Wood and a brother-in-law, William Mack and many special nieces and nephews.
Rose was a devoted member of the Natural Bridge United Methodist Church, where she was the treasurer for many years and was on a variety of committees. She also worked for the Board of Elections and was a very active member of the Natural Bridge Fireman’s Auxiliary, holding numerous positions over the years. Rose was also a member of the Red Hat Society, and enjoyed bowling in her younger years.
She ran her own business, Nettie’s Attic in Natural Bridge, selling collectibles, antiques and homemade items.
She was a beautiful seamstress and made several of her daughter’s wedding gowns and bridesmaids’ dresses. She even made her own wedding attire and clothing for her children as they were growing up. She loved quilting, making sure each of her children got a home-made quilt a few years ago to forever treasure.
Rose loved cooking and baking, and even made sure each child in the Natural Bridge Grade School got a homemade gingerbread man every Christmas.
Rose enjoyed traveling and spent her winters in Florida for many years, making many friends while there. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will dearly be missed by all who knew her.
A Funeral Service will be held in the spring at the United Methodist Church in Natural Bridge, with a burial immediately following in the Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge.
Condolences in her memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
