Saturday Sports: Clarkson looks for payback against Bryant and Stratton on the hardwood

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) -In men’s college basketball action Saturday afternoon from Alumni Gymnasium on the campus of Clarkson University, the Golden Knights hosted Bryant and Stratton.
The Golden Knights were out to avenge an 86-78 loss to Bryant and Stratton exactly 2 weeks ago in their season opener.
In the 1st half, Joe Lucas buries the 3 pointer, stopping a Bryant and Stratton 5-0 run to open the game. A bit later it was Lucas for 3 more from the corner. He led Clarkson with 19 points.
Jason Phelps drives the paint and drops the floater for 2 of his 18 points.
Then it was Nick Budesheim with the board and bucket to put Clarkson up by 12.
In the 2nd half, Clarkson was down 3 when Blake Gearhart drives baseline for 2 and 1. He finished with 16 on the game.
But Bryant and Stratton would outscore Clarkson 64-48 in the 2nd half. Final score: Bryant and Stratton 104-94.
The Golden Knights fall to 1-2 on the season. Their next match is Thursday against SUNY Canton.
While Jefferson County schools await word from the county and public health on whether or not they will be allowed to play high risk winter sports, Lewis County schools are getting ready to start their high risk winter sports season after both Lewis County officials and Lewis County Public Health gave the 5 schools in the county the go-ahead following guidelines.
The schools can begin practices on Monday and are basketball teams are hoping to play an abbreviated 8 game schedule.
One of the teams getting back on the hardwood will be the Lowville Lady Red Raiders basketball team. And Lady Red Raiders Coach Cheryl Parker Morrow says both her and her players are excited for the opportunity to have a season.
”Yeah, I’m pretty excited to get the girls back into the gym and at least give our seniors an opportunity to finish out their careers on the court instead of being at home. For a while there, up until we found out on Friday, I honestly didn’t think we were going to have a season, but the Lowville Academy administration has done an amazing job of adhering to those guidelines put forth in the interscholastic return to sports packet and they’re getting us in the gym and I feel very safe being there,” said Parker Morrow.
One other note on the start to high risk sports in Lewis County, one Section 10 basketball member will be playing with the Lewis County teams in both boys’ and girls’ basketball.
According to Scott Connell, the Assistant to the Executive Director of the Frontier League, because Harrisville lies within Lewis County, the school falls under the guidelines of both Lewis County and Lewis County Public Health, which will allow them to hit the hardwood despite Section 10, which encompasses most of St. Lawrence County, electing to hold off on high risk sports.
And after 14 seasons and 246 wins as goalie for the Detroit Redwings, Ogdensburg native Jimmy Howard called it a career on Thursday.
Howard posted 24 shutouts in his career and helped lead Detroit to 7 straight playoff appearances.
The 36-year-old says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family and in an interview last April, he said Detroit holds a special place in his heart and will always be home for him and his family.
”This is home. This is, you know, where my 4 children have been born. You know, this is where they will be raised, so even though my wife is from Indiana, I’m from New York, you know, we’re proud to be called Michiganders now,” said Howard.
And in local pro-hockey, the Watertown Wolves battled Elmira in a Federal Hockey League exhibition match. The Wolves beat the Enforcers 6-2 with Josh Koepplinger scoring 2 goals.
The Wolves will face Elmira again Sunday at 1:05 PM.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.