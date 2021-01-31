Snowmobile accident on Black Lake sends one to the hospital

By 7 News Staff | January 30, 2021 at 8:48 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 8:48 PM

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A snowmobiling accident in Morristown has sent one man to the hospital.

Officials say they responded to the accident on Black Lake around 2:30 PM Saturday in the vicinity of Fish Bone Cafe.

Morristown Fire and Rescue and Brier Hill first responders arrived on scene and attempted to call in a LifeNet helicopter, but officials say the estimated time of arrival was too long, so the man was taken by ambulance to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

