Snowmobile accident on Black Lake sends one to the hospital

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A snowmobiling accident in Morristown has sent one man to the hospital.
Officials say they responded to the accident on Black Lake around 2:30 PM Saturday in the vicinity of Fish Bone Cafe.
Morristown Fire and Rescue and Brier Hill first responders arrived on scene and attempted to call in a LifeNet helicopter, but officials say the estimated time of arrival was too long, so the man was taken by ambulance to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
The extent of his injuries is unknown.
